Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV will learn his fate at sentencing Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV will learn his fate Monday morning when a judge sentences him for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Wagner is facing up to life in prison, after a jury convicted him last month on 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder. As part of a plea bargain, Wagner no longer faces the death penalty.

The judge will also determine whether Wagner has a chance at parole.

Wagner’s attorneys are asking for a new trial, citing concerns they already raised during his nearly three-month-long trial this fall. The jury deliberated just seven hours, finding Wagner guilty for his role in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Wagner’s mother and brother testified against him in court. They both accepted plea deals. His father, Billy, is expected to stand trial next year.

Attorney Martin Pinales, who served as the former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said it’s likely Wagner will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I don't know if anyone, after such a horrendous, horrific murder, is going to feel any closure of any kind,” he said. “You know, an eye for an eye, but does that really help the blinded family members?”

We could hear from the family members of the victims during Monday’s sentencing, as well as Wagner himself.

