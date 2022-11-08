LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Trial continues after defense began arguments Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio — The trial of a man facing eight charges of aggravated murder continued Tuesday after defense attorneys began to argue their case at the start of the week; this week will be a mixed bag of witnesses, however, because the prosecution still has evidence to present.

The defense was told by the prosecution they could call their witnesses beginning Monday, but a delay in the trial Friday hindered the prosecution's ability to wrap their case on schedule. Because witnesses were already scheduled to appear Monday, the defense opened their case with their witnesses, but the prosecution will still have the opportunity to finish their case this week.

Watch live in the player below:

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Murder trial of George Wagner IV continues

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Watch opening statements below: