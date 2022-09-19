LIVE: Pike County murders: Forensic testimony continues into Monday

WAVERLY, Ohio — The second week of testimony continued Monday in the trial of George Wagner IV who, along with several of his family members, is accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Pike County murder trial. NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Friday, the jury heard from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Shane Hanshaw, opted to be recorded during his testimony as he described how he documented the crime scenes after BCI was called in to assist in the investigation.

The prosecution will finish their questioning of Hanshaw on Monday, followed by the defense's opportunity to cross-examine.

