Pike County murder trial: Opening statements in first trial for 2016 massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio — Opening statements from prosecution and defense attorneys began Monday morning for a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County six years ago.

George Wagner IV is charged with eight counts of murder with death penalty specifications and several other charges connected to the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

PIKE COUNTY TRIAL: The jury instructions continue - including the standard warnings against discussing the case, reading about it, etc. The jury is made up of 9 women and 3 men, plus 6 alternates (more than usual because this is expected to last 6-8 weeks). pic.twitter.com/8U7M7DtskM — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) September 12, 2022

Angela Canepa, special prosecutor for the case, began with opening statements Monday morning, describing the crimes committed on April 22, 2016 and highlighting each member of the Rhoden family killed that day.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

Prosecutors laid out each Rhoden's final communications before they were killed — notably that Chris Sr.'s last phone call was made at 10:55 p.m., to Billy Wagner. He was sent to voicemail, and Billy never returned the call, Canepa said.

The Wagners spent three months planning the murders of the Rhoden family, Canepa said.

"Why?" she said to the jury. "You will be disappointed to learn there is no good reason."

In the past, prosecutors have alleged that a bitter custody battle between Hanna May Rhoden and Jake Wagner were the primary reason for the murders. The two met when Hanna was 13 and Jake was 18 and later began dating; Hanna became pregnant with Jake's child when she was 15 years old.

Canepa told the jury that George, along with his father, Billy, and his brother Jake, "went up to Union Hill Road, the three different locations that you all saw, and one location on Left Fork Road, and murdered eight people who did not deserve to die."

The prosecution spent opening statements detailing the behavior of the Wagner family and their interactions with members of the Rhoden family leading up to the homicides.

On the night of April 21 into the early morning hours of April 22, Jake and George slid into the false bottom of a pick-up truck Billy purchased specifically to use in the murder plot, Canepa said. The three drove to the home of Chris Sr. and Gary, where Billy was expected to meet Chris Sr. to allegedly speak about an upcoming drug deal.

Once there, George was meant to use a Colt 1911 .22 caliber long rifle pistol to shoot Chris Sr. "like a sniper" from the driveway; a homemade silencer the family made had failed and was destroyed in a test fire, so the family resorted to cloaking the sound of the gunshot by using fuel filters as silencers, Canepa said.

She said Jake confessed to prosecutors that, after George took too long, he took the gun and fired at Chris Sr. as he stood at his front door — with Billy inside. The shot tore through the door, embedding wooden shrapnel in Chris Sr. and the bullet broke the bone in Chris Sr.'s arm, Canepa said. Billy then shot Chris Sr. and Gary from inside the home with a .40 Glock, prosecutors said Jake told them.

At the home in which Hanna May, Chris Jr. and Dana lived, Jake allegedly told prosecutors they crept past a 3-year-old sleeping on the couch. He allegedly confessed he shot Dana multiple times before creeping into Hannah May's room, where he found her lying in bed, nursing her newborn baby. Canepa said Jake told them he shot Hanna before rearranging her body so the baby could still continue to nurse.

PIKE COUNTY TRIAL: Bobby Jo goes to Frankie's house - his son Brentley answers the door and tells her "Daddy has a lot of blood." She finds Frankie and Hazel in bed dead. Canepa says Hazel had been nursing the 6 month old Ruger at the time of her death. He was covered in blood. — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) September 12, 2022

From there, the three traveled to the other family members' homes, killing each person inside.

Jake is expected to testify in the trial as a stipulation of his plea deal; in exchange for his testimony, death penalty specifications would be dropped against Jake and all his family members.

Several members of the Rhoden family were specifically targeted by the Wagners, but some who were killed were simply collateral damage, Canepa said.

PIKE COUNTY TRIAL: Canepa says Hanna Rhoden was killed because she wouldn't return Jake Wagner's love. Chris Jr and Dana knew about his threats and violence too. Kenneth Rhoden killed because he would have known it was the Wagners. — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) September 12, 2022

According to Canepa, Chris Sr. was an intended target because of his role as patriarch of the family, but Gary was murdered because he happened to be staying with Chris Sr. at the time; Chris Jr. and Dana were murdered because they were aware of complaints made by Hanna May that Jake was violent with her during their relationship; Hanna was murdered because she left Jake and refused to relinquish custody of her child with Jake; Frankie was murdered because he would have pointed the finger at the Wagners if left alive, but Hannah "Hazel" was murdered just because she was there; Kenneth was murdered because he'd retaliated on Chris Sr.'s behalf in the past and would have known the Wagners were involved, Canepa said.

Canepa described the entire Wagner family as controlling, abusive and obsessed with holding complete custody over any of the family's offspring, including Jake's daughter with Hanna May and George's child with his ex-wife, Tabitha — who is expected to take the witness stand against her ex-husband.

Canepa said George and his family abused and controlled Tabitha during the span of their relationship and, when Tabitha tried to flee, Angela threw a 2-by-4 at her — and the family kept their son, Bulvine. From there, the Wagners hired a lawyer — while Tabitha could only represent herself — and won a custody arrangement that meant Tabitha could only see her child "if and when the Wagners said so," said Canepa.

When Hanna May became pregnant with Jake's daughter, Sophie, trouble began, Canepa alleged. Jake texted Hanna early in her pregnancy, telling her their daughter would live with him whether Hanna did or not.

"I'll take Sophie and, if I have to, by force," Canepa alleged Jake texted Hanna before the baby was born.

PIKE COUNTY TRIAL: BCI agents interview Wagners at Montana border - Canepa says they had "canned responses." Angela told them she had thrown those Walmart shoes out after a day because the boys hated them. Agents put listening device in Wagner vehicle - no one talked. They knew. — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) September 12, 2022

Tabitha's mother also allegedly spoke with Hanna May in Facebook Messenger, telling her not to sign custody after what happened between George and Tabitha.

Hanna May responded, "(I'll) never sign papers ever. They will have to kill me first."

Just moments later, Angela Wagner, having hacked into Tabitha's mother's social media account, took a screenshot of the message, Canepa said. Four months later, Hanna and seven of her family members were found shot to death.

Canepa pointed out Hanna May specifically said "they" will have to kill her, not just Jake.

"So she very much understood how the Wagners operated as a group," said Canepa.

The prosecution concluded its opening statements around 2:30 p.m. Defense attorneys began their opening statements after a short break, beginning just before 3:00 p.m.

George is the first person to stand trial in connection with the massacre.

Opening statements are ongoing and this story will be updated as it unfolds.

