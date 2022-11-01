LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Angela Wagner in courthouse, opted out of recording

WAVERLY, Ohio — The mother of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 entered the courthouse Tuesday, but opted out of being recorded by the media, so her testimony won't be broadcast.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Matt White, a firearms specialist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, will resume testimony on his analysis of the murder weapons after they were chiseled from four concrete buckets the Wagner famuly sunk in a pond on the Flying W Farm.

More about Angela Wagner's plea deal:

Angela Wagner, Jake and George's mother and Billy's wife, pleaded guilty to charges of:



conspiracy

aggravated burglary

tampering with evidence

forgery

unauthorized use of property

unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop eight charges of aggravated murder and recommended 30 years in prison with no chance of early release. Like Jake's, her plea deal stipulates she will have to testify in the trials of her family members.

She has not yet officially been sentenced.

