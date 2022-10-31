Watch Now
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Trial enters eighth week of testimony

Brooke LaValley/Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch
George Wagner IV enters the courtroom. The trial of George Washington Wagner IV resumes Friday, October 27, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 31, 2022
WAVERLY, Ohio — The eighth week of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 began Monday with a focus on more shoeprint evidence and taped conversations between family members.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

