Pike County murder trial: Witnesses expected to testify on second day of proceedings

WAVERLY, Ohio — As a murder trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues, the woman who discovered several of her family members dead in their beds is expected to take the witness stand.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family six years ago.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

WATCH LIVE: Pike County murder trial continues into day two.

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per the judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Pike County murder trial continues

During opening statements on Monday, Angela Canepa, special prosecutor for the case, spent hours describing the movements of the Wagner family on the night of April 21 and into the morning of April 22. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in their beds on April 22.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

George's defense attorney, Richard Nash, pointed out much of the prosecution's opening statements focused on other members of the Wagner family, specifically details given by Jake and Angela, who both took plea deals and are expected to testify at George's trial. As part of their plea deals, the mother and brother of the defendant must testify in order for death penalty specifications against the family to be dropped.

Nash painted George as the good-hearted black sheep of a family prone to conning others and committing crimes.

He told the jury that every time they heard "the Wagners," or a specific family member's name, to think about how that applies to George, not the other family members.

RELATED: Opening statements detail grisly moments in the six-year-old murder case

RELATED: Read a full timeline of the Pike County murder investigation

RELATED: Who is George Wagner IV?

Watch the first day of the trial in the players below:

Pike County Murder Trial | Opening statements begin