Pike County murder trial: Defense cross examines Jake Wagner, brother of George Wagner IV

WAVERLY, Ohio — Defense attorneys for George Wagner IV will continue to cross examine his brother, Jake Wagner, as the seventh week of testimony concludes in the murder trial.

Jake Wagner has opted out of being recorded; this story will be updated with his testimony during breaks and after trial concludes for the day.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Jake pleaded guilty to the murders in April 2021, accepting a deal from the state.

In exchange for Jake's testimony in the trials of any family members who face a jury, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the possibility of the death penalty for himself, his parents, Angela and Billy, and his brother, George Wagner IV, all of whom face similar charges in connection to the killings.

In addition to pleading guilty to all eight counts of aggravated murder, which is punishable by life imprisonment, Jake admitted guilt to:

Felony conspiracy

Aggravated burglary

Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance

Tampering with evidence

Forgery

Unauthorized use of property

Interception of wire and oral communications

Obstruction of justice

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, Hanna May Rhoden, who was 13 when their relationship began

