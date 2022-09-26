Watch Now
NewsPike County Murder Trial

Actions

LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Third week of trial moves on to Kenneth Rhoden's home

Following a lunch break, court resumed and James Manley, Dana and Bobby Jo's brother, was called to the stand. After Bobby Jo and Morgan discovered the bodies in the first two homes, Morgan drove to retrieve Bobby Jo and Dana's parents. James noticed when he arrived and said he immediately knew something was wrong. "The way dad took off, I knew something was wrong," he said. He told the court he then jumped in his truck and followed his parents to Frankie and Hannah Hazel's home to see what happened. "I walked up and saw Frankie's baby covered in blood," he said.
Pike County massacre trial continues
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 09:04:42-04

WAVERLY, Ohio — More testimony from officials with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Hamilton County Coroner's office is expected Monday as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Pike County murder trial. 
NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Trial of George Wagner IV enters third week

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can catch up on Friday's testimony below:

Watch opening statements below:

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!