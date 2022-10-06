Watch Now
NewsPike County Murder Trial

Actions

LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Investigators present evidence collected on Wagner family

George Wagner IV trial continues in Pike County
Liz Dufour/Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer
George Wagner IV, confers with his attorney, John P. Parker, during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas Courtroom, in Waverly, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts in connection of shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023. This is the fourth week of the trial. Randy Deering is the presiding judge.
George Wagner IV trial continues in Pike County
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 09:06:50-04

WAVERLY, Ohio — More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Watch live in the player below:
NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV continues

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can catch up on the Wednesday's testimony below:

Watch opening statements below:

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!