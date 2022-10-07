LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Prosecution presents more evidence gathered on Wagner family

Watch Now
Oct 6, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; With bags and boxes of evidence in the courtroom, George Wagner IV (center) talks with his defense attorney Richard M. Nash during Oct. 6, 2022 proceedings. At left is attorney John P. Parker. George Wagner IV, 31, is on trial in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County's Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch
WAVERLY, Ohio — After hearing about evidence collected during an extensive two-day search of the Wagner property, jurors will hear more evidence collected against the family as George Wagner IV stands trial for the murders of eight people in 2016.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

