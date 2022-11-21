LIVE: Pike County murder trial: No jury, court holding procedural hearings

WAVERLY, Ohio — After the defense and prosecution verbally rested their cases in front of the jury on Friday, Judge Randy Deering instructed the jury not to come in for court the week of Thanksgiving. However, court is still being held for procedural hearings and evidential arguments.

Jurors will return on Monday, Nov. 28 to hear closing arguments, Deering said.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

One of the hearings expected Monday is one held over an anticipated Rule 29 motion; A Rule 29 motion can be filed by defense attorneys after the prosecution rests its case to ask the judge to acquit their client of some or all charges if there is a lack of evidence for the jury to reasonably reach a guilty verdict.

Another hearing anticipated is one over venue. Because Dana Rhoden's home, in which she, Hanna May and Chris Jr. were murdered, is across the Scioto County line, defense attorneys argue charges related to that scene shouldn't apply to this trial, held in Pike County.

