LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Law enforcement testimony expected

WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its third day on Wednesday, with law enforcement, including the current Pike County sheriff, expected to take the witness stand.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

During opening statements on Monday, Angela Canepa, special prosecutor for the case, spent hours describing the movements of the Wagner family on the night of April 21 and into the morning of April 22. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in their beds on April 22.

George's defense attorney, Richard Nash, pointed out much of the prosecution's opening statements focused on other members of the Wagner family, specifically details given by Jake and Angela, who both took plea deals and are expected to testify at George's trial. As part of their plea deals, the mother and brother of the defendant must testify in order for death penalty specifications against the family to be dropped.

Nash painted George as the good-hearted black sheep of a family prone to conning others and committing crimes. He told the jury that every time they heard "the Wagners," or a specific family member's name, to think about how that applies to George, not the other family members.

During the second day of trial on Tuesday, witnesses — including family members — recounted the events of April 22, 2016, when the Rhodens were found dead. The brother and sister of Dana Rhoden testified and described finding their sister and her family dead in their beds that morning.

