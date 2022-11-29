Watch Now
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Defense delivers closing arguments

Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch
Defense Attorney Richard M. Nash and John P. Parker argue to strike documents from the list of approved documents. The trial of George Washington Wagner IV resumes Thursday November 17, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Defense attorneys will deliver their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday as the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County begins to wind down.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

