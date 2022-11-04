Pike County murder trial: Proceedings postponed to Monday over evidentiary issues

WAVERLY, Ohio — The jury was dismissed early and trial proceedings were postponed on Friday after a hearing about evidentiary disagreements.

George's defense attorneys, Richard Nash and John Parker, disagreed with the presentation of transcripts made by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations agents from wiretap recordings made of the Wagner family in 2018, before they were arrested in November. The transcripts were voluminous and prosecutors haven't given the defense enough time to go over the specific portions the prosecution plans to play, Parker argued.

Judge Randy Deering noted that there were parenthetical notations made in the transcripts identifying who the BCI agent transcribing the audio believed a person was speaking of, and ordered those notations be taken out before the transcripts could be shown to the jury. As a result, that evidence could not be presented to the jury on Friday.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Watch opening statements below: