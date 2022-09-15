LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Witnesses testify about eighth victim for first time

WAVERLY, Ohio — On the fourth day of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016, first responders and family members of the victims took the witness stand.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Thursday, prosecution started proceedings by calling Darryl Hart, a former EMT, to the stand. Hart currently works as a dispatcher, but on April 22, 2016, he was a paramedic with Pike County EMS.

That day, Hart said his first dispatch of the morning was to an address on Union Hill Road, though he couldn't remember how the call was originally identified. When he arrived at what he would later learn was Dana Rhoden's trailer, he said a deputy was already on scene.

The deputy told him there was a baby still alive inside the house, Hart said.

He followed the deputy inside, immediately heading back into the house and into a bedroom, where he could see the body of Hanna May lying on a bed, a baby lying "snuggled up close" to her, he said.

Hart said he picked the baby up from the bed and took her outside to the ambulance to give her oxygen. He changed her diaper because he said it was soaked with blood, and bagged the diaper and wipes up for evidence.

Hart didn't go on any other runs that day and he said he was the only EMT to step inside Dana's home that day.

This story will be updated with more testimony as the trial unfolds.