Advertise with us

Your Strategic Marketing Experts

WCPO 9 News is the award-winning ABC affiliate serving audiences through 25 counties in the Cincinnati Tri-State area.

Owned by E.W. Scripps Company, headquartered locally in Cincinnati, WCPO 9 and Scripps offer unparalleled broadcast, streaming, and digital advertising solutions locally and across the United States.

WCPO 9 and Scripps is the marketing partner behind thousands of top brands nationwide. We have dedicated marketing specialists for all industries including:



Automotive

Healthcare/Medical

Home Services

Events

Retail

Legal

Real Estate

HR/Recruitment

And more!

To elevate your marketing strategy, schedule a free marketing consultation by contacting us today:



Director of Sales: Sarah Rhodes, 513-852-4149 | Sarah.Rhodes@WCPO.com



Local Sales Manager: Jessica Street, 513-852-4121 | Jessica.Street@WCPO.com

Or complete the form below and a representative will be in touch during business hours: