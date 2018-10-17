Advertise with us

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Your Strategic Marketing Experts

WCPO 9 News is the award-winning ABC affiliate serving audiences through 25 counties in the Cincinnati Tri-State area.

Owned by E.W. Scripps Company, headquartered locally in Cincinnati, WCPO 9 and Scripps offer unparalleled broadcast, streaming, and digital advertising solutions locally and across the United States.

WCPO 9 and Scripps is the marketing partner behind thousands of top brands nationwide. We have dedicated marketing specialists for all industries including:

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare/Medical
  • Home Services
  • Events
  • Retail
  • Legal
  • Real Estate
  • HR/Recruitment
  • And more!

To elevate your marketing strategy, schedule a free marketing consultation by contacting us today:

Or complete the form below and a representative will be in touch during business hours:

Station Information

WCPO TV / WCPO.COM
1720 Gilbert Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Newsdesk:
513-852-4071
newsdesk@wcpo.com

Main Phone:
513-721-9900

Advertising Sales Phone:
513-852-4149

Business Office Fax:
513-852-4068

WCPO News Fax:
513-721-7717

WCPO Sales Fax:
513-852-4066