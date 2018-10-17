Advertise with us

WCPO 9 News is the award-winning ABC affiliate serving audiences through 25 counties in the Cincinnati Tri-State area.
Owned by E.W. Scripps Company, headquartered locally in Cincinnati, WCPO 9 and Scripps offer unparalleled broadcast, streaming, and digital advertising solutions locally and across the United States.
WCPO 9 and Scripps is the marketing partner behind thousands of top brands nationwide. We have dedicated marketing specialists for all industries including:
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