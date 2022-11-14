LIVE: Pike County murder trial: No jury Monday as defense and prosecution hold hearing

WAVERLY, Ohio — Neither the jury nor witness testimony will happen in the Pike County murder trial Monday, as the court holds a Rule 29 hearing.

Rule 29 hearings are typical procedures held after the prosecution rests its case — which happened on Thursday, before court adjourned for a long weekend.

During court Monday, the prosecution will move to admit its thousands of exhibits presented during its case. Defense attorneys are able to object to items one final time. What is officially admitted will be available to the jury during their deliberation.

During the hearing, defense attorneys can also request the evidence prosecution entered be examined to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction. If the evidence is found to be insufficient, defense attorneys can request their client be acquitted of the charges.

Watch live in the player below:

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally pause while attorneys prepare arguments off the record.

LIVE: Procedural hearing held in Pike County murder trial

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

You can watch Thursday's proceedings in the player below:

Watch opening statements below: