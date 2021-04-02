Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Sports
Houston police investigating Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media
Coronavirus
Are crowds COVID-safe if you're outdoors? Doctors weigh in
MLB to move All-Star game from Georgia
Rest of Mets-Nationals series postponed due to COVID-19
Sterling Skye Mahomes attends 1st baseball game with parents
Cincinnati
DORA a hit among fans despite crowd controversy
Opening Day
Take me back to the ball game: Fans describe Opening Day experience
Reds
Goldschmidt, Arenado deliver, Cards open fast, top Reds 11-6
Time-lapse: Sunrise over Great American on Reds Opening Day
NHL postpones 3 more Vancouver Canucks games
Two black women coaching in Final Four for first time ever
No Opening Day parade? This OTR cafe held their own
Banks' businesses thankful for DORA on Opening Day
High School Sports
UCLA coach Mick Cronin has plenty of support in Cincinnati
Man buys $1M in Bench memorabilia at auction, gifts it back
Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run
Highlands advances to second round of state tournament
Nationals-Mets game postponed over COVID-19 concerns
Miami U News
No ACT or SAT? Miami U says no problem for near future
New sensory room at GABP lets those with special needs enjoy the game
Everything you need to know about Reds Opening Day
With no parade, Reds Opening Day Eve prep looks different
Reds Opening Day an official holiday in Dayton, Ky.
Tom Brady shows off new Super Bowl LV 'tattoo' on Twitter
What to expect if you go: Fans welcomed back in MLB parks
BonusFinder to pay someone $500 to eat hot dogs while watching MLB games
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal
Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team
Get ready for Reds Opening Day with these extras