LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Trial enters sixth week of testimony

WAVERLY, Ohio — The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its sixth week of testimony on Monday, with the prosecution continuing to call witnesses.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Monday morning, Judge Randy Deering held a hearing during which prosecution and defense argued whether a witness should be allowed to testify remotely; defense attorneys requested the ability to call a witness who lives in Alaska, where the Wagner family lived for one year after the murders.

Deering announced he would rule on the issue at a later date and instructed the parties to work on determining how to technologically ensure the witness could be heard reliably in the meantime.

