PD: 13 arrested including reporter after protest on Roebling Suspension Bridge turns violent

COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple people were arrested along the Roebling Suspension Bridge Thursday evening after a protest turned violent.

According to a press release by the Covington Police Department, officers responded to reports of a protest on the Roebling Suspension Bridge at 8:15 p.m. that obstructed traffic and created safety concerns.

Officers attempted to speak with the protest's organizer but were met with "hostility and threatening behavior," according to the police department.

According to the police department, officers issued several warnings to the protesters to disperse. After several members of the group refused to comply, they were taken into custody. In total, the Covington Police Department reports that 13 people were arrested.

Included in the arrests was Cincinnati CityBeat reporter Madeline Fening, who was covering the protest.

Charges range from Riot 1st Degree, Unlawful Assembly, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing a Highway, Obstructing Emergency Responders, Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, to Resisting Arrest.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge was temporarily closed during the incident but has since been reopened.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest, but when demonstrations jeopardize public safety and violate the law, our officers must take appropriate action,” said Covington Police Department Chief Brian Valenti.