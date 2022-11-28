Watch Now
NewsPike County Murder Trial

Actions

LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Closing arguments to begin

Wagner trial continues. Week 11
Liz Dufour/Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer
The trial of George Wagner IV, left, continues Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. He wears socks on his arms for warmth as he enters the courtroom. Once inside, he changes to jeans, a button down shirt and a vest for the trial. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III will go on trial in 2023.
Wagner trial continues. Week 11
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 09:51:08-05

WAVERLY, Ohio — After the jury spent a week off while the prosecution and defense argued procedural hearings in court, trial resumes Monday with closing arguments.

During those procedural hearings, the prosecution said they intend to drop the death specifications against the defendant in agreement with plea deals formed with Jake and Angela Wagner. The jury was informed of that Monday; Judge Randy Deering also informed the jury they would not be sequestered during deliberation.

Watch live in the player below:

LIVE: Closing arguments expected in Pike County murder trial

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Watch opening statements below:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.