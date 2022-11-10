LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Testimony pivots to defense's case Thursday

WAVERLY, Ohio — After hearing the prosecution play several wiretap recordings of the Wagner family from 2018, the jury will hear witnesses from the defense's side Thursday.

The prosecution intended to conclude their case last week, but a delay in the trial Friday hindered their ability to wrap their case on schedule. Because their witnesses were already scheduled to appear Monday and Thursday, the defense began presenting their case, but the prosecution will still have an opportunity to finish their case this week.

Watch live in the player below:

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV continues

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

You can watch Wednesday's proceedings in the player below:

Watch opening statements below: