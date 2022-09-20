LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Forensic pathologist expected to testify

WAVERLY, Ohio — A forensic pathologist from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office is expected to take the stand as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued Tuesday.

Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner and forensic pathologist with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, has previously testified in the trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing and the resentencing hearing of convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland.

Looman did the autopsies for all eight members of the Rhoden family when they were killed in 2016.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Forensic evidence has taken center stage in recent days of the trial; on Friday and Monday the jury heard from agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Agents Shane Hanshaw and Todd Fortner testified about the first crime scene, the home of Chris Sr. and Gary, revisiting evidence they collected in April 2016 during the course of their investigation.

