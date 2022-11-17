Watch Now
LIVE: Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV continues testifying in own defense

Wagner trial continues. Week 11
George Wagner IV, stands on the witness stand prior to a break in his testimony during his trial, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Judge Randy Deering instructed his attorney not to have any contact with Wagner during the breaks. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III will go on trial in 2023.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 09:05:53-05

WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV will continue to testify on his own behalf Thursday morning.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Watch live in the player below:

George Wagner IV takes the stand in his own defense

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

You can watch Wednesday's proceedings in the player below:

You can read recaps of each day of the trial in our coverage below:

Watch opening statements below:

