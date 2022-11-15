LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Arguments heard over evidence, jury in late

WAVERLY, Ohio — Court will begin Tuesday morning with a hearing during which the prosecution and defense will argue which evidentiary items presented in the prosecution's case will be entered into evidence for the jury.

Jurors won't be in court until noon. The hearing is a typical procedure held after the prosecution rests its case — which happened Thursday, before court adjourned for a long weekend.

During court Monday, the prosecution moved to admit the thousands of exhibits presented during its case. Defense attorneys are able to object to items one final time. What is officially admitted will be available to the jury during their deliberation.

Defense attorneys can also request the evidence prosecution entered be examined to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction during the hearing. If the evidence is found to be insufficient, defense attorneys can request their client be acquitted of the charges.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

