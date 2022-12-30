A year in review: A look back at the Tri-State's top stories of 2022

CINCINNATI — A lot happened in 2022. From the historic Bengals Super Bowl run to the mammoth that was the Pike County murder trial, we've had a whirlwind of a year across the Tri-State.

Looking back at it all, we’ve compiled the 9 stories that piqued your interest the most.

Goshen tornado

This year's most significant weather event was the Goshen tornado. A strong EF2 tornado touched down on July 6, leaving more than 150 buildings damaged or destroyed. According to the National Weather Service, it was on the ground for 2.5 miles with wind speeds topping 130 mph.



Before: Google Earth; After: Barry Fulmer, WCPO 9 Before and After from above Wood Rd. shows homes damaged by tornado in Goshen.



Goshen Township continues to take steps to repair damaged homes and businesses. Township Fire Chief Edward Myers said the people of Goshen are resilient and will continue to work until their town is back to the way it was before the storm.

Deadly Walmart shooting in Fairfield Township

In late May, 32-year-old Anthony Brown is accused of shooting two people inside a Fairfield Township Walmart, killing one and injuring another. Investigators said a Walmart employee and other customers confronted Brown, who was shoplifting in the electronics section.

Adam Black, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County coroner. A Walmart employee told WCPO the other person shot worked as a greeter at the front of the store.

Brown was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at the Fairfield Inn in Middletown the morning after the deadly shooting.



He's charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond. He will be back in court in late January.

Woman crashes vehicle into two people in Kroger parking lot

Another tragedy that captured the Tri-State's attention occurred in the parking lot of the Spring Grove Village Kroger in late August. Video shows Taahviya Chapman, 24, crashing her vehicle into two people, killing one. According to investigators, her 8-month-old was in the back of the car during the incident.

Police said Chapman hit her intended target — the father of her child — and broke his leg. She also hit and killed 58-year-old Christopher Scott Griffith.

Chapman faces an aggravated murder charge, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder and one count of endangering children. If convicted on all charges, Chapman could face life in prison. She will be back in court on Jan. 11.

Alleged killer of 3-year-old attacked in court by child's father

The most viewed video of the year on the WCPO 9 News YouTube page was the moment Nylo Lattimore's father attacked his son's alleged killer in court.

Desean Brown is accused of killing 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore before dumping her son, 3-year-old Nylo, into the Ohio River while he was still alive in December 2020. Nylo's body has never been found.

When Brown was in the Hamilton County Justice Center for a procedural hearing in June, Nylo's father, Tonio Hughes, attacked him, beating him until he was pulled off by police.

The entire incident was caught by WCPO cameras.



Despite the courtroom outburst, Hughes was never charged.

The Pike County murder trial

George Wagner IV's murder trial captivated not only the Tri-State but the entire nation.

Liz Dufour/Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer The trial of George Wagner IV, left, resumes Monday Nov. 14, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III will go on trial in 2023.

This case was one of the biggest criminal investigations in Ohio's history.

In 2016, 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden were murdered.

WCPO Top row, left to right: Dana Rhoden & Chris Rhoden Sr., Frankie Rhoden & Hannah Hazel Gilley, Hanna May Rhoden

Bottom row, left to right: Chris Rhoden Jr., Kenneth Rhoden, Gary Rhoden





The trial spanned nearly three months, during which the jury heard from investigators, family members of the victims, family members of the defendant, forensic experts and first responders who arrived to the four different crime scenes in 2016.

In November, George was found guilty on all 22 counts, including eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges associated with tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary, conspiracy and forgery.

George Wagner found guilty of murder in Pike County massacre trial

In December, George was sentenced to eight consecutive life terms in addition to over 120 years in prison for firearm specifications attached to the charges and other charges he faced.

School shooting hoaxes and swatting incidents

Once the school year started, it felt like there was a different threat shutting down classes nearly every week. The first major incident occurred at Princeton High School in September.

Police received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. claiming there was an active shooter inside the building with 10 people injured. Police responded to the report, and they later deemed the call a hoax.

School shooting hoax: Princeton High School among several Ohio schools 'swatted'

Since the start of the 2022 school year, there have been more than a dozen threats made against districts, schools, teachers or students across the Tri-State that have prompted police response.

Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands

Affordable housing was a huge point of interest for people across the Tri-State as inflation and prices soared in 2022. An incident at one Roselawn apartment struck a nerve with Cincinnati. A dozen tenants at the Heirlooms of Cincinnati could be left homeless because the company claims they owe thousands in rent, but the tenants say they've paid.

In November, WCPO spoke with a few of those tenants, one of whom filed a civil complaint that could keep payment away from property owners until they fix problems in her home. A few others told us that they are working with the Freestore Foodbank's benefits service team in hopes of avoiding being left on the street.

New landlord tells Cincinnati residents they owe thousands in rent

Many of the tenants have lived in the complex for years and said their new landlord is to blame for the issues.

A lawyer for Heirlooms of Cincinnati, owners of the complex, told WCPO 9 News he cannot answer questions. His clients took control of the apartment in August

The Bengals

WHO DEY! Following last season's Super Bowl run in February, a lot has happened. Paul Brown Stadium turned into Paycor Stadium and new renderings for stadium upgrades were released.

Elevar Paycor Stadium rendering proposed signage



The team is on fire this season. The Bengals have secured their spot in the playoffs. QB Joe Burrow made team history with his third AFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season.

Jeff Dean/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Fans are hoping that Burrow and the rest of the team can once again make it to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Andrew Whitworth

Another top sports story included former Bengal Andrew Whitworth. One month after winning his first Super Bowl against the Bengals, the team that drafted him in 2006, the oldest starting tackle in NFL history announced his retirement.

Now, Whitworth is a member of the Thursday Night Football crew.

Whitworth and his family returned back to the Queen City for Thursday Night Football back in September. He hadn't been back to Cincinnati since he signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO

He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2021. Whitworth said he considers Cincinnati his home.

Honorable Mentions

Although these stories didn't quite make the top nine list, they still generated a ton of interest across the Tri-State.

Many people were eager to know about the massive secret two twins kept while at OSU and UC and the "totally normal" love story between Cincinnati's world-famous hippo Fiona and her mother's baby daddy, Tucker.

These twins kept a secret about who they were at Ohio State and UC — until now

A hippo love affair

Editor's note: This data was compiled based on analytics from wcpo.com. WCPO looked at the most clicked-on stories that were primarily local to the Tri-State.

