The home of the Cincinnati Bengals has a new name: Paul Brown Stadium is now called Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals has a new name.

Paul Brown Stadium is now Paycor Stadium, the Bengals announced Tuesday morning.

Paycor, headquartered in Cincinnati just off of State Route 562, is a Human Capital Management company that "builds HR software for the leaders and frontline managers everyone depends on," according to its website. The company has been in Cincy for 30 years, and recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange with an IPO (Initial Public Offering) in July 2021.

Paycor has "served as the team's official and exclusive HR software provider since 2018," the Bengals said.

"Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor, in a press release. "As Paycor continues to grow and reach customers throughout the U.S., our mission of empowering leaders to build winning teams perfectly aligns with the defending AFC Champions. As longtime fans, this is a big point of employee pride and we are honored to support our local team and build on the legacy of Paul Brown."

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," said Bengals President Mike Brown in a press release. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Bengals said they would incorporate Paycor into the stadium in the coming months.

"It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn in a press release. "Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor's growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership."

One expert estimated the team could fetch up to $7 million a year from the deal. No financial terms were immediately announced.

The Bengals did not say if Hamilton County was involved in approving the decision to change the name of the stadium. Hamilton County owns the stadium and leases it to the Bengals.

Paul Brown Stadium got its name when the Bengals purchased the naming rights from Hamilton County in a 1997 transaction valued at $5 million. The team retained the ability to sell those naming rights at any time during its 27-year lease and receive more than 70% of the revenue from such a deal.

Two-and-a-half decades later, the Bengals lease is close to expiring, Hamilton County is preparing to spend more than $500 million on improvements to the stadium and gaming companies have cracked the NFL's longstanding opposition to marketing deals with its teams.

“These sports betting companies are looking for any way into the sports industry they can find,” said Eric Ramsey, lead market analyst for Play USA Network. “And yeah, naming rights are a huge opportunity from the gambling side of things.”

Kevin Reichard, the publisher of Football Stadium Digest said the Bengals should be able to secure between $5 million and $7 million on a naming rights deal, money that could be spent on players and stadium upgrades.

“One of the ways this money could be used directly is to pay for whatever the team decides to contribute to the stadium upgrades,” he said.

Paul Brown Stadium was just one of four NFL stadiums in the country that doesn't hold the name of a corporate sponsor. Soldier Field in Chicago, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lambeau Field in Green Bay will be the last holdouts.

In August 2000, PBS opened to fans who were struck by the expansive views and post-modern, open-air design, but as the stadium enters its third decade of use, it's considered middle-aged by NFL standards.

In May, an outside firm revealed in an assessment that more than $493 million is needed for renovations to the stadium in the coming two decades — not including the potential $200 million more it could cost to add luxury items like suites, high end food and drink, new signs and scoreboards.