Goshen School Board president resigns after incident involving Indiana police

GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen Local Schools announced Sunday board president John Gray resigned after a video posted online shows Gray being handcuffed by police in Indiana.

In a statement posted on its website, the district said, "A video posted Saturday evening on YouTube shows John Gray, Goshen Local Schools board president, being handcuffed by law enforcement in Indiana. The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community."

The video, titled "60 Year old President of Goshen OH school board, meeting an 11 y/o," was uploaded to YouTube and Facebook Saturday night by the groups "PCI: Predator Catchers Indianapolis" and "PCM: Predator Catchers Muncie." According to their websites these are groups of volunteers that work to expose predators.

In the video, Gray said he traveled around two hours from Cincinnati to meet with a young girl he had been messaging.

According to Randolph County Indiana Police, they were called to a Dollar General in Farmland, Indiana around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and had a conversation with John Gray. Gray was not arrested and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

"To be clear, Saturday’s incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district. Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately," Goshen Local Schools superintendent Darrell Edwards said in a statement.

Gray was serving his fifth term as school board president.

