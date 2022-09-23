Superintendent: Report of an active shooter at Princeton High School is a hoax

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department said the report of an active shooter at Princeton High School is a hoax.

Sharonville police have given the all-clear at Princeton High School.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton also confirmed with WCPO that this incident was a hoax.

"After a thorough search of the building, there's no active shooter. There never was an active shooter. It appears to be a part of a national hoax as we've received reports from other districts around the country as well as locally of similar reports," Burton said. "We appreciate the quick response from the local law enforcement."

Burton said the school will be dismissing students, and he asks parents to stay tuned for additional information.

All parents are being asked to meet at the Vineyard Church where they will be reunited with their children.

According to a Facebook post by the Sharonville Police Department, students who are not being picked up by their parents will be taken home on buses.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.