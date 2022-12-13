Bengals fans must wait til 2023 to see Paycor Stadium upgrade plan -- and what it may cost taxpayers

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans will have to wait a few more months to see what upgrades may be coming to Paycor Stadium and what those upgrades will cost taxpayers.

Hamilton County officials initially said the final master plan for the stadium would be ready by the end of this year, but now say it won’t be released until 2023.

The future of Paycor Stadium will be decided in the coming years because the Bengal’s lease with the county expires in 2026. Talks over expensive stadium upgrades have already started.

The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm released a capital assessment report last April, recommending $493 million in basic repairs to the aging structure such as fixing steel rails and ramps, replacing seats and upgrading electric and plumbing systems.

Gensler Sports A view of the proposed cascading balconies, once the scoreboard has been moved to a newly proposed location.

But enhancements to boost the fan experience and deliver high-end amenities that NFL fans are enjoying in new stadiums were set to be revealed in a separate master plan that Gensler was to unveil in November.

WCPO obtained an early version of that master plan, with ideas that were being circulated in June, including a live sports betting club, standing-room only decks and drink rails, a nightclub and a sky bridge to connect upper concourses.

Gensler Sports

Throughout the fall WCPO has made additional public records on the topic and received one document in response from the county – two pages of meeting notes from an Aug. 10 virtual meeting between the Bengals leadership, county officials and representatives from Gensler and locally-based Elevar Design Group.

At the meeting Bengals vice presidents Troy and Katie Blackburn talked with Gensler about ideas such as field goal and end zone cameras, digital signage, and robotic cameras.

They debated between two different versions of seating layouts and bar styles for the north pavilion club space and how each would impact seat count, fan experience and rental of the space for other events.

Gensler has proposed enlarging the northwest scoreboard and moving it to a lower position over the pro shop and main entrance. The front entrance to the stadium may be completely redone with glass walls and upper terraces with trees. Seating behind the scoreboard would have a new pavilion area for suites, club seats and bridge connections.

Gensler Sports Based on feedback, goals and visits to several other NFL stadiums, Hamilton County and Gensler Sports drafted a plan filled with ideas on how to both solve issues within Paul Brown Stadium and enhance fan experience. This is a layout of where certain upgrades would go.

“Troy inquires about the structural implications of all the options. Gensler indicates that initial structural analysis indicates that existing structural columns can be reinforced. New structural columns will be required depending on the option that is selected,” according to the Aug. 10 meeting notes.

Troy Blackburn also asked if a pro shop expansion is required for the north pavilion changes. Gensler representatives said that is not necessary.

“Elizabeth (Blackburn) inquires about any other modifications that we anticipate … Gensler comments that we would have to add an end zone camera in the north, and additional robotic cameras could be added for additional security and coaching needs. Gensler does not anticipate these cameras to trigger seat loss,” according to the meeting notes.

Gensler Sports A look at how ticketholders will be able to access the different levels of the proposed cascading balcony area.

Bengals leaders also talked about removing the stairs at the 400-level club to open up space.

Gensler talked about how the land around Paycor Stadium could be developed, likening it to the Deer District. That 30-acre district is a new entertainment hub on the north side of downtown Milwaukee surrounding Fiserv Forum, the new home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team.

“Gensler requests more information from Hamilton County to understand the existing master plan in place around the stadium. Tom Gabelman agrees to provide Gensler with additional information about the site development,” according to meeting notes.

Gensler Sports In an effort to improve function and traffic flow within the stadium, the current plan proposes replacing two existing ramps with escalators and adding additional escalators throughout.

Gabelman is the county’s outside attorney and consultant on riverfront development.

Gensler representatives also talked about proposed renovations and new food offerings to the concession areas.

“Troy (Blackburn) inquires on the cost of each intervention. Gensler agrees to work with JDL Warm to determine some initial cost,” according to the meeting notes, which did not contain dollar amounts.

Gensler Sports The eastern sideline marketplace concept will pay homage to Findlay Market, while working to expand concessions.

Gensler also presented about the commissary-style food market similar to Findley Market, and where to place audiovisuals to enhance the space.

“Katie inquiries about the overall look and feel of the space. Gensler notes that the overall look and feel will be addressed in a subsequent meeting reviewing club and GA spaces,” according to the meeting notes.

WCPO asked a county spokesperson if more meetings about the stadium took place after this Aug. 10 meeting.

Spokesperson Bridget Doherty said the county has participated in additional meetings but there are no meeting notes to provide about what was discussed.