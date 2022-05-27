2 shot at Fairfield Township Walmart, dispatchers say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart.

Dispatchers said Fairfield Township police and other agencies responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on Princeton Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Two people were shot and at least one person was hospitalized, according to WCPO partner Journal-News.

A Walmart employee told WCPO one of the people shot worked as a greeter.

The shooting was not an active shooter situation, according to dispatchers.

