Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyFairfield Township

Actions

2 shot at Fairfield Township Walmart, dispatchers say

Fairfield Township Walmart shooting police
Kendria Lafleur/WCPO
Fairfield Township Walmart shooting police
Posted at 8:50 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 21:29:50-04

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart.

Dispatchers said Fairfield Township police and other agencies responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on Princeton Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Two people were shot and at least one person was hospitalized, according to WCPO partner Journal-News.

A Walmart employee told WCPO one of the people shot worked as a greeter.

The shooting was not an active shooter situation, according to dispatchers.

READ MORE
Police: 17-year-old in critical condition after Avondale shooting
Man charged with attempted murder found with firearms, fentanyl while out on bond
Man turns himself in after 'execution' murder at Cincinnati Walmart

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.