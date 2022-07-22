Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth joins Thursday Night Football crew

LOS ANGELES — From the sidelines to the studio, former Bengal Andrew Whitworth is joining the Thursday Night Football crew.

One month after winning his first Super Bowl, the oldest starting tackle in NFL history announced his retirement. Now, he's joining a team that includes play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Ohio native Kirk Herbstreit for Amazon's inaugural season of TNF.

While Michaels and Herbstreit will be in the booth, Whitworth will join Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and Super Bowl champion Aquib Talib as analysts for TNF's pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Drafted by the Bengals in 2006, Whitworth spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. Though the LSU grad saw individual success with the Bengals, it was with the Rams that he made two Super Bowl appearances. He helped LA defeat his former team in Super Bowl LVI.

Andrew Whitworth's family celebrates Bengals win

In addition to his success on the field, Whitworth has been celebrated for his work off the field and in the community. He was named the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, an award the NFL considers its "most prestigious" honor, for his work in LA. While accepting the award, Whitworth recalled a moment when a fellow player spoke about how much his work in Cincinnati meant to him.

Now, he'll get the chance to return to Cincinnati Week 4 of the 2022 season. The Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins Thursday, Sept. 29 at Paul Brown Stadium.

While TNF will be streamed on Prime Video, the games will also stream live on Twitch and be available over-the-air for the two home markets. For more information on Thursday Night Football, click here.

