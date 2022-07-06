Watch Now
PHOTOS: Homes, businesses damaged after a tornado touches down in Goshen

Image from iOS (22).jpg Drone footage of damage around the Goshen fire department after a tornado touched down near the township.Photo by: Barry Fulmer Image from iOS (23).jpg Drone footage of damage around the Goshen fire department after a tornado touched down near the township.Photo by: Barry Fulmer Image from iOS (21).jpg Drone footage of damage around the Goshen fire department after a tornado touched down near the township.Photo by: Barry Fulmer Image from iOS (18).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (19).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (12).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (20).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (15).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (16).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (17).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (14).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (13).jpg Damage throughout the township of Goshen after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Jessica Hart Image from iOS (25).jpg A business in Goshen has been partially destroyed after a tornado touched down near the township on Wednesday.Photo by: Jake Ryle Image from iOS (26).jpg A business in Goshen has been partially destroyed after a tornado touched down near the township on Wednesday.Photo by: Jake Ryle Image from iOS (24).jpg A business in Goshen has been partially destroyed after a tornado touched down near the township on Wednesday.Photo by: Jake Ryle FXAutpFXwAI8jcQ.jfif Damage in Goshen Township after a tornado touched down nearby on Wednesday.Photo by: Barry Fulmer FXBFt4UWIAE__bb.jfif Storm damage in GoshenPhoto by: @uckotterjeff FXBFtc_WAAAoy1f.jfif Storm damage in GoshenPhoto by: @uckotterjeff FXBFvBcXwAILRtt.jfif Storm damage in GoshenPhoto by: @uckotterjeff FXBFul0XkAA7BbK.jfif Storm damage in GoshenPhoto by: @uckotterjeff

