'I made it to the NFL, Big Whit': Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth recounts special moment with Tri-State native Derrick Barnes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Cincinnati Bengal Andrew Whitworth is the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Though he is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Whitworth recalled a moment this season when a fellow player spoke about how much his work in Cincinnati meant to him. The 40-year-old offensive tackle said Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes, a Covington native, spoke about the time Whitworth spent at the local Boys & Girls Club.

"He said, 'Hey man, you're not going to remember me...you spent time with me when you were a young player in Cincinnati at the Boys & Girls Club, and it meant the world to me," Whitworth recounted. "He goes, 'You know what, the main thing I wanted to say, Whit, I made it. I made it to the NFL, Big Whit.'"

“Keep investing in each other. And lead with your heart.”@RamsNFL OT Andrew Whitworth delivers a moving #WPMOY acceptance speech. (by @Nationwide) pic.twitter.com/Y3GWKnNx1s — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Barnes was in the crowd during Whitworth's acceptance speech.

"On that Tuesday off day, when every guy that's sitting in this room knows I'd rather be at home, I made an investment in him — and I didn't even know it," Whitworth said. "None of us know when the moment's going to present itself. The key is to always be available when it does."

Whitworth will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. He said his family will always love Cincinnati and support the team — just not this Sunday.

