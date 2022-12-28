Joe Burrow named Offensive Player of the Week, makes Bengals history

CINCINNATI — For the second time this month, Bengals QB Joe Burrow earned the title of AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

This time, he's being awarded for his performance in the team's 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

The Bengals (11-4) went into the second half up 22-0.

Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 99.4. His completions and passing yardage led all NFL players in week 16. His three passing scores were the most by an AFC quarterback. Burrow also marked a career-high and tied Ken Anderson's single-game team record set in 1982 with his 40 completions.

QB1 put on a show 😏@JoeyB has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/G8rsrGS3x7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2022

This is Burrow's fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award and his third this season, which is a Bengals record.

Burrow is the first #Bengals player in history to earn the OPOTW award 3X in one season. @WCPO https://t.co/ncBz6dEnKQ — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 28, 2022

The Bengals are currently vying for the top spot in the AFC North. With two more games in the regular season, every game matters.

The team is currently sitting one win ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who are 10-5.

In a crucial AFC matchup, the Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Monday, Jan. 2. Kickoff is at Paycor Stadium at 8:30 p.m. You can watch the game on WCPO 9.

