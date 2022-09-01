Docs: Woman intentionally hit two people with her car, killing one

CINCINNATI — Two people were hit, one fatally, by the driver of a vehicle outside of a Kroger in Spring Grove Village Wednesday night, according to court documents.

Documents say 24-year-old Taah'viya Chapman intentionally hit the two people, killing Christopher Griffin and seriously injuring the other person.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with two counts of felonious assault and one charge of endangering children. She is also charged with an April offense of interfering with custody. She's being held on a $20,000 total bond, of which she has to pay 10% — though this doesn't include a new charge of murder, for which she'll be given bond Friday morning.

In January, Chapman was charged with endangering children after she allegedly hit an 8-year-old child with a belt multiple times "as part of a disciplinary process." Chapman also punched the child in the eye, court documents say.

In 2020, Chapman allegedly smashed the windows in her ex-boyfriend's apartment with a hammer, though those charges were eventually dropped.