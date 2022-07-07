Watch Now
Radar analysis of the Goshen tornado

How the radar confirmed a tornado was hitting Goshen
Tornado debris in Goshen, OH
Jennifer Ketchmark
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 06:38:13-04

A tornado hit Goshen on Wednesday afternoon and it's evident when you look back at all the radar scans and products. Here's a deeper dive into what happened. Plus, there's another area that needs to be investigated in northern Kentucky for a possible tornado too.

First, here's the radar scan showing the storm as it moved through Clermont County. You can also see the notch wrapping into the line of storms, showing that evident rotation even on basic radar analysis.

This radar loop is the storm relative velocity. This is one of those classic products we use to see where there is rotation in a thunderstorms. The rotation started just west of Goshen and became much more defined as it came into town and continued to the east.

This radar loop helps us see where there is debris in the atmosphere. This is one of those radar products that makes it abundantly clear when there is or isn't a tornado. You'll notice the bright blue "pop" on the radar scan as it passes downtown Goshen. That blue is literally trees, pieces of homes, anything in the path of the tornado that was thrown up into the atmosphere.

The National Weather Service will be in Goshen today to give the tornado an EF scale rating and plot the path of that tornado. But the NWS says that if time allows, they may also travel to Villa Hills, KY for another possible tornado analysis.

Rotation near Ludlow/Bromley, KY
Rotation near Wilder, KY
