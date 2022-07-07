Radar analysis of the Goshen tornado

A tornado hit Goshen on Wednesday afternoon and it's evident when you look back at all the radar scans and products. Here's a deeper dive into what happened. Plus, there's another area that needs to be investigated in northern Kentucky for a possible tornado too.

First, here's the radar scan showing the storm as it moved through Clermont County. You can also see the notch wrapping into the line of storms, showing that evident rotation even on basic radar analysis.



Check out the next three tweets for a review of the radar from Clermont County on Wednesday. First, here's the radar loop, showing the purple polygon tornado warning, it confirms we indeed had a tornado based on radar analysis. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/ANPrbBUdbD — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) July 7, 2022

This radar loop is the storm relative velocity. This is one of those classic products we use to see where there is rotation in a thunderstorms. The rotation started just west of Goshen and became much more defined as it came into town and continued to the east.



Up next, the storm relative velocity from Wednesday afternoon as the storm moved through Goshen. You are looking for the red and green to come close together... I've circled the area of concern. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/bey5Fdsmxp — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) July 7, 2022

This radar loop helps us see where there is debris in the atmosphere. This is one of those radar products that makes it abundantly clear when there is or isn't a tornado. You'll notice the bright blue "pop" on the radar scan as it passes downtown Goshen. That blue is literally trees, pieces of homes, anything in the path of the tornado that was thrown up into the atmosphere.



And this final loop shows the debris signature being picked up on radar near Goshen. When the blue colors pop. that's stuff from homes, trees, etc. being picked up and seen on radar. This is the definitive element that says "YES!" we have a tornado. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/N6Ik3wrIZ6 — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) July 7, 2022

The National Weather Service will be in Goshen today to give the tornado an EF scale rating and plot the path of that tornado. But the NWS says that if time allows, they may also travel to Villa Hills, KY for another possible tornado analysis.

WCPO Rotation near Ludlow/Bromley, KY



WCPO Rotation near Wilder, KY

