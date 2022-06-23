CINCINNATI — On Thursday, Desean Brown, accused of murdering 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and putting her son, Nylo, into the Ohio River still alive, was punched by the boy's father during a procedural hearing.

During a hearing in which Browns attorneys were requesting Judge Meghan Shanahan to throw out Brown's confession as evidence, Antonio Hughes leapt at Brown, punching him repeatedly in the head and neck before he was held down by officers.

Officers in the court handcuffed Hughes and helped him to his feet, but he again lunged at Brown; four officers were needed to hold Hughes down. Hughes was taken out of the courtroom by police.

Hughes has not yet been charged with anything.

WATCH: Nylo Lattimore's father attacks his son's accused murder in court

During the hearing, Brown's attorneys requested his confession to police on the day of his arrest be thrown out ahead of his trial. His attorneys claimed Brown had invoked right to an attorney, but that officers asking him "do you feel like you need one at this point" had intimidated him into speaking with police without one.

Judge Megan Shanahan denied the motion and said she did not believe police had acted improperly with Brown during his interrogation nor were Brown's rights violated.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, and putting her 3-year-old son Nylo into the Ohio River while still alive in early December 2020.

Nylo's body has never been recovered.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Police detectives told the judge it appears Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown's child, but had a miscarriage. Detectives believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

If found guilty, Brown faces the death penalty.