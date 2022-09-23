Princeton High School among multiple Ohio schools targeted by national active shooter hoax

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Multiple Ohio schools were targeted by an active shooter hoax Friday morning, according to police.

Princeton High School in Sharonville dismissed students for the day after police received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. claiming there was an active shooter inside the building with 10 people injured. Police responded to the report, where they deemed the call was a hoax.

"After a thorough search of the building, there's no active shooter," Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said. "There never was an active shooter. It appears to be a part of a national hoax as we've received reports from other districts around the country as well as locally of similar reports."

Just minutes after Sharonville police received the call, Dayton police were dispatched to Belmont High School on the report of an active shooter. The school went on lockdown and Dayton police officers searched the building, confirming the call was a hoax.

At around 10:30 a.m., affiliate WHIO-TV in Dayton said dispatchers in Clark County received a report of an active shooter inside Catholic Central High School in Springfield. Police in both Dayton and Springfield are investigating the false reports.

Calls over possible active shooters were also reported in Newark, Toledo and the Cleveland area. This month, WCPO affiliates in Colorado, Missouri and more have reported similar swatting situations.

