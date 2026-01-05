'The right leaders to guide us forward' | Bengals aren't firing Duke Tobin or Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI — Despite billboards, t-shirts and plenty of other public declarations of "Fire Zac Taylor" seen throughout Cincinnati this season, owner Mike Brown says the Bengals won't fire Head Coach Taylor — or Duke Tobin, the team's director of player personnel.

Brown sent out a statement in email on Monday saying that while he knows this past season was frustrating for fans, he believes Taylor and Tobin are the right leaders for the Bengals.

Drew Tanner

"We came into this season with high expectations, coming off four straight winning seasons with leaders in place that took us to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship games," reads the statement sent by Brown. "We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing. The results fell short of our standards and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do.

"Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.

"We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion and expectations of this organization and our fans."

The statement was sent out one day after the Cincinnati Bengals concluded their season with a 20-18 loss against the Cleveland Browns.