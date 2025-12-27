ESPN: Joe Burrow gifted prehistoric fossils to Bengals' offensive lineman this Christmas

CINCINNATI — Some NFL offensive linemen were gifted golf carts, watches, suitcases and other luxury items this Christmas — but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went back in time (like way back in time) with his gift.

Burrow allowed his O-line to each choose an authentic fossil, according to a report from ESPN's Ben Baby.

The 29-year-old had players over to his home in Cincinnati on Monday, where they were greeted by a variety of prehistoric dinosaur, bear and mammoth fossil displays. Players were able to select their fossil of choice depending on when they arrived and their seniority.

According to ESPN, center Ted Karras chose the tusk of a woolly mammoth, which archaeologists estimated to be about 30,000 years old. Tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims both picked cave bear skulls. Rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild also nabbed a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil.

"I think it speaks to his intelligence and interests and his desire to do something unique," Karras told ESPN. "I thought it was really special."

Burrow previously expressed his love of fossils when he was featured on Netflix's "Quarterback" series during the 2024 season. During an episode, Burrow and other teammates went to the Field Museum in Chicago and saw several rare fossils.

"When aren't fossils on your mind?" Burrow said during that "Quarterback" episode. "They go back millions of years. That's sick."

During his press conference Wednesday, Burrow wouldn't reveal what he got his teammates, but called them all excellent choices.

"It says a lot about who he is -- his personality, his heart, all of those things, man," Brown told ESPN. "He's just a special person."

Last year, Burrow gifted the O-line all authentic Japanese Katana swords. Brown told ESPN he's excited to hang his bear skull next to his sword.

"It was quite an event, man," Karras told ESPN. "He just continues to outdo himself as always with his kindness and generosity and his creativity. We're just very thankful for him."