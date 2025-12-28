Cincinnati Bengals take on the Arizona Cardinals as the end of the season nears

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium looking for a win against the Arizona Cardinals as the season winds down.

The Bengals (5-10) are coming off a much-needed morale boost, having beaten the Miami Dolphins 45-21. The Cardinals have been on a seven-game skid, falling to the Atlanta Falcons 26-19 last week.

Sunday's game will give Cincinnati's defense, which has decided to put up a strong front in the final few games of the season, a chance to test itself against an Arizona offense that ranks seventh in the NFL in passing yards. The defense has shown improvement, but still struggles to guard tight ends, something that could allow Trey McBride to stand out again for Arizona. McBride, one of the team's two Pro Bowl selections, is having the best season of his career, catching 109 passes for 1,098 and 10 touchdowns.

In terms of Cincinnati's offense, Joe Burrow bounced back from a Baltimore Ravens shutout and threw 308 yards for four touchdowns against the Dolphins. Over the course of those 308 yards, Burrow targeted 10 different players throughout the game. Running back Chase Brown also had a standout game, with 12 carries for 66 yards, one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns.

The Bengals and Cardinals kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.