Email address: marshall.kramsky@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 404-7651

When did you start working here? May 2022

Where else have you worked? Burlington, VT, Odessa, TX, & PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Where did you go to college? I graduated from and played baseball at NYU #RollViolets

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Sharing stories that make people “feel” something is what I love most about what I do. In my eyes, there is no better vehicle to tell emotional, entertaining, and thought-provoking narratives than sports.

I’ve been awarded Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, and Associated Press awards for my enterprise sports storytelling and anchoring; however, I’m most proud when I can see the impact of stories on my community.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

Being a person friends and family can count on. I also love giving back, countless people have helped me get to where I am today. Mentoring young journalists/professionals is one of my greatest joys.

I also proudly volunteer with organizations that support children and adults with mental disabilities.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? The people. The passion for sports at all levels is incredible. I’m also a huge foodie and love trying different local restaurants.

Apps I can't live without:

Twitter, all about the blue bird.

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: Seinfeld, Ted Lasso, Peaky Blinders, The Simpsons, and Family Guy. Books: Snow in August, Shoeless Joe, Shoe Dog, and Those Guys Who Have all the Fun. Movies: I’m a HUGE movie guy. Some of my all-time favorites are Rocky, Toy Story, Miracle, Moneyball, Django Unchained, Remember the Titans, and Fever Pitch.

