His late son loved the Bengals. Now the games are how he'll honor his memory

CINCINNATI — Despite living in Columbus for more than two decades, Jordan Gaines said he'll always have a major tie to Cincinnati.

He grew up in the Queen City and, naturally, became a lifelong Bengals fan.

"The Bengals tradition just stayed within our family," Gaines said.

It's a tradition he passed down to his firstborn son, Kaydyn.

Though they never went to a game in person, Gaines said they'd always watch the games together.

The two did get to experience Paycor Stadium, though, when Kaydyn played on the field with his flag football team.

"He scored a couple of touchdowns," Gaines said.

WATCH: Gaines plans to honor his late son by attending the Bengals' last home game

Bengals at center of man's goal to honor his late son

Kaydyn was an athlete, a feat that wasn't easy due to his asthma.

Just before Thanksgiving, Kaydyn had a sudden, severe asthma attack. Kaydyn spent weeks in hospitals in Columbus and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"It was a long battle," Gaines said. "He was on ECMO, then he was on a ventilator and stuff like that. We never got to communicate with him or anything like that."

Despite his son's condition, Gaines said they kept their tradition of watching the Bengals.

"The Ravens game, I FaceTimed his mom while he was at the hospital with him and we had a watch party on FaceTime," Gaines said.

However, on Dec. 15, just days before his 14th birthday, Kaydyn passed away.

"I think I'm just now getting to the point where it's setting in a little bit. It's been go mode since the whole thing happened," Gaines said.

Gaines said he's trying not to dwell on what happened. Rather, he said he wants to stay grateful for the memories he has with his son.

It's why he got a custom-made Bengals jersey with Kaydyn's name on the back. He chose number 21 for the jersey, in honor of Kaydyn's birthday.

"Not bringing him to a game isn't where I want to leave it at," Gaines said. "I want to come to the games regularly and make sure I wear this jersey."

Gaines said it's why he'll be at Paycor Stadium this Sunday for the Bengals' final home game of the year, wearing his jersey with Kaydyn's name across the back.

He said he's thankful to the Bengals for providing lifetime memories with his son that he'll cherish forever.

"They're not even just a football team to me now," Gaines said. "It's a family of people that builds dreams for kids like my son and for other kids."