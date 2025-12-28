Cincinnati Cyclones strike ends after PHPA and ECHL reach tentative agreement

CINCINNATI — The days-long strike by the Cincinnati Cyclones has come to an end after the Heritage Bank Center announced that the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) and the ECHL had reached a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Cyclones, an ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced Friday afternoon it would postpone Friday's game. The team announced Saturday afternoon that Saturday's game, which was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., would also be postponed.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

The agreement states that players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

The Cyclones will return to Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31 for a home game against the Indy Fuel.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The game will feature a postgame fireworks show presented by Heritage Bank.

The postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.