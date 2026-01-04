Cincinnati Bengals look to end season on a high note with win over Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are taking the field in Paycor Stadium for the last time this season, facing off with the Cleveland Browns for their final game.

The Bengals (6-10) are coming off a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, while the Browns (4-12) snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While postseason hopes for the Bengals and Browns were crushed weeks ago, Sunday's game still marks a bitter divisional matchup. The two AFC North teams first faced off this season during Week 1, with Cincinnati pulling out the win over Cleveland by one point.

A win for Cincinnati would allow the Bengals to end their lackluster season on a three-game win streak with Joe Burrow at the helm — and also with a 6-2 record with Burrow at quarterback.

Running back Chase Brown can also join some of this season's top running backs who have accrued 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards. Going into Sunday's game, Brown is 53 rushing yards away from the mark and 81 receiving yards away from 500. The only other RBs to do so this season are Christian McCaffery, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Though the Browns are also searching to make history, as defensive end Myles Garrett attempts to make NFL history by setting the NFL single-season sack record. Garrett has been stuck at 22 sacks, leaving him a half-sack behind Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's record. Throughout his career, Garrett has sacked Burrow a total of 11 times.

The Bengals and Browns kick off in Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.