When did you start working here?

March 2020

Where else have you worked?

WVLT, WLFI, WYMT

Where did you go to college?

University of Pikeville

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love having the ability to impact lives and tell stories that unify people. I take pride in being creative & bringing a different, innovative touch to sports reporting.

I’ve won some awards, but the true gratification comes from seeing the impact you can have on someone’s life & recognizing the importance of our role in the community.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

My parents raised me on this concept: “If you want to accomplish something worthwhile, you must be willing to work harder than anyone else.” -- I’m proud that my hard work has paid off over the years. I’m thankful for my loving family, who has always supported me, no matter what.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I’m proud to serve an area that I’ve always loved. I spent a lot of time in the Tri-State growing up. Many of my family members live in the area. My mom was born & raised here. It’s great to live in a place that is passionate about sports, and cover the teams I grew up watching.

Apps I can't live without:

I’m on Twitter more than anything else. I’m also frequently on Instagram & Snapchat.