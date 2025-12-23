Ja'Marr Chase voted to AFC team for 2026 Pro Bowl for fifth season

CINCINNATI — Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has been voted to the AFC team for the 2026 Pro Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday.

Chase has been named a Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons since joining the Bengals as a first-round draft pick in 2021. He was also picked as the starting wide receiver for the second season in a row.

According to the team, Chase and former Bengal A.J. Green are the only players in Bengals history to be picked for the Pro Bowl in each of their first five years in the NFL.

No other Bengals players were chosen to join Chase in the Pro Bowl. Three Bengals players have been named alternates, however.

WR Tee Higgins has been named a second alternate, CB DJ Turner II is a third alternate and WR Charlie Jones is a fifth alternate. Alternates can be added to the Pro Bowl team if players who were voted onto the team are unable to play.

For the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, three Bengals made it to the AFC team: Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Chase. In 2024, both Chase and Hendrickson were voted to the team.

Chase is the sixth Bengal overall to be selected for at least five Pro Bowl appearances, joining OT Anthony Munoz, who had 11 selections, DT Geno Atkins, who was picked eight times, Green, who had seven appearances, and six-time picks WR Chad Johnson and CB Lemar Parrish.

Chase ranks second in the NFL this season in receptions (110) and fourth in receiving yards (1,256). He recently became the fifth player in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his first five seasons.

The 2026 Pro Bowl will take place on February 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and will be available to watch on ESPN.