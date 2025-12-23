ECHL players' union announces strike notice, impacting Cincinnati Cyclones games

CINCINNATI — You might not be able to catch a Cincinnati Cyclones game for the foreseeable future after the Professional Hockey Players' Association announced its ECHL membership served a strike notice, effective Dec. 26.

The news comes after what the players' association called "ongoing unfair labor practices" by the ECHL as the two sides participate in collective bargaining agreement discussions.

Specifically, PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said the league has participated in "unlawful and coercive conduct" throughout talks, including contacting players directly with proposals. Those moves, the players' association said, prompted them to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

"We have informed the ECHL that we are willing to continue discussions to resolve all outstanding matters," Ramsay said in a statement. "For several months, we have been engaged in bargaining with the league, and their unlawful and coercive conduct throughout this process has been incredibly disappointing. We are asking for basic standards around health, safety and working conditions that allow the players to remain healthy, compete at a high level and build sustainable professional careers."

The ECHL posted its offer, saying it would include an immediate 16.4% increase to the salary cap; 100% of players' housing, utilities and medical benefits covered; and proposals for travel limits on back-to-back games and one mandatory day off each week. You can read the full offer here.

"Our approach will continue to balance the need to best support our players and maintain a sustainable business model that helps ensure the long-term success of our league so it remains affordable and accessible to fans," the league said in its release.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, a strike will mean that at least some ECHL games will be postponed this season. The Cincinnati Cyclones are scheduled to play two home games on Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27 this week.